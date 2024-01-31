Chris Streveler is returning to the Canadian Football League.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Wednesday after he was waived by the New York Jets earlier in the day.

It's a return to the Bombers for the Naperville, IL native, who spent two seasons with the team in 2018 and 2019.

In the team's Grey Cup-winning campaign in 2019, Streveler led the CFL in rushing touchdowns with 12. Streveler threw for 2,698 yards on 242-for-374 passing with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 35 CFL contests.

Streveler spent the past four seasons in the NFL, but did not play in 2023. The Minnesota product spent the last two seasons with the Jets after two with the Arizona Cardinals.

In nine NFL games, including one start, Streveler threw for 231 yards on 27-for-40 passing with a TD and a pick.