Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Canadian on Thursday night.

The homegrown 26-year-old flourished in his second full season as the Blue Bombers’ No. 1 back, joining Jon Cornish as just the second Canadian to rush for over 1,500 yards in a single season.

Oliveira took the reins for the Blue Bombers' backfield after the departure of fellow Winnipeg native Andrew Harris, who joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 after an illustrious and decorated career with the Bombers.

The University of North Dakota product rushed for 4,249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his rookie campaign, helping the Blue Bombers capture the 108th Grey Cup over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Oliveira eclipsed his season stats a year later in 2022, taking 202 touches for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns.

Oliveira also earned a nomination for the Most Outstanding Player for his 2,014 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.

More to come.