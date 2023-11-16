HAMILTON – Despite significant injuries on both sides of the ball, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain confident as Sunday’s 110th Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes nears.

The biggest blows the Bombers have been dealt are on the offensive side of the ball, with wide receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle), Nic Demski (ankle), and Rasheed Bailey (knee) all nursing injuries.

WPG receivers Nic Demski & Rasheed Bailey did not participate in individual drills or full speed offence on Thursday, but both were part of the Bombers offence at the beginning during the walk-through portion.



Similar approach as last week for the West Final. My guess is… pic.twitter.com/kAvQVlOrW9 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 16, 2023

But amid the uncertainty looming over the group, there is no doubt from quarterback Zach Collaros that the offence will be able to deliver.

"I think every receiver has their strengths," Collaros said, sitting next to wideout Kenny Lawler at Thursday’s media availability. "I'm sitting next to the best receiver in the CFL. I think we're going to cater a lot of things and a lot of looks to his strengths. But also, Nic Demski is a 1,000-yard guy. Drew Wolitarsky, in any other [offence] would probably be a 1,000-yard guy. Rasheed has been that guy for us for a long time.

"Dalton's a big piece of what we do, I'm not taking anything away from that. I think he's one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best in the league, as well. He does a lot, but we'll be ready to go no matter what that looks like on Sunday."

While the status of the receiving trio remains up in the air, the Bombers know Lawler will be in uniform.

Lawler is not new to the Bombers or the Grey Cup as the 29-year-old was a member of the 2019 and 2021 championship teams. Back with Winnipeg after spending the 2022 campaign with the Edmonton Elks, Lawler feels that he is a different person, not just a different player.

"I'm more mature for sure," he said Thursday during his availability. "I feel like I've been through a lot that I've learned from. I don't want to be the same, I've matured and grew up a little bit."

Lawler has shouldered much of the offence amid the group’s injuries, leading the team in receiving during their West Final with 83 yards on six receptions. He also caught 50 passes for 901 yards and six touchdowns in 12 regular season games.

The Bombers' defence also has question marks. Veteran linebacker Adam Bighill left the West Final on crutches and his status for Sunday is still unknown.

"[It's] day-by-day," said Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea on the matter.

Should Bighill not be ready to play, Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier will be the next man up.

The 31-year-old from Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., is in the midst of his seventh season with the Bombers and is a player O'Shea felt compelled to recognize on Thursday.

"We probably don't get to the Grey Cup that one year without that special teams play he made in Saskatchewan," O'Shea recalled about Gauthier's potentially game-saving tackle on Roughriders return man Nic Marshall during the fourth quarter of the 2019 West Final.

Gauthier played in six games this season, making six defensive and three special teams tackles. While Bighill’s absence would leave a massive void, O'Shea is confident Gauthier can fill it.

"He came in ready to play football a long time ago," O'Shea said. "Early on, I don't think we gave him enough opportunity. He's a hard-nosed, tough player who knows what he's supposed to be doing all the time. He finds a way to make plays for you.”