Setting the Pick: Buying the dip

Who are the contenders and who are the pretenders this year?

So often at this point in the NBA season, we try to make conclusive evaluations about which teams are primed to fight for the title.

While it’s a tad early to be placing those futures, it’s a good time to assess which teams and players have taken a leap compared to the previous season.

What’s unique about this season is the introduction of the In-Season Tournament.

The new NBA IN SEASON TOURNAMENT RULES!!! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mCr3AR8MYo — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) July 9, 2023

Having such heightened stakes this early into the regular season gives us a more honest look into the top brass of the league.

As it’s been in years past, when something new is introduced to the league, there’s often opportunity to find value from a betting perspective.

In-Season Tournament longshots

If you look at FanDuel’s In-Season Tournament tab, you’ll see some heavily favoured choices to win the round robin groups. Here’s the list of favourites as of Nov. 17:

Los Angeles Lakers -390

Minnesota Timberwolves -330

Boston Celtics -270

Indiana Pacers -230

Denver Nuggets -230

Milwaukee Bucks -120

Most fans are aware that point differential is a critical tiebreaker for the wild-card qualifiers from each conference, but for the group winners, head-to-head record is the deciding factor.

Using East Group A as an example, the Sixers were projected to be the group winner but dropped to 1-1 after losing to the Pacers who now own a 2-0 record.

It’s not far-fetched to assume Philly wins their next two against Atlanta and Cleveland while Indiana loses one of their games versus Atlanta or Detroit.

The problem for Philly in that scenario? If both teams finish 3-1, Indiana will be the one to advance, regardless of point differential. They won the head-to-head matchup.

As a result of this format, the pricing for group stage winners has seen extreme fluctuations.

The Sixers were +170 to win their group prior to facing Indiana. After the loss, their odds jumped tenfold to +1600.

These jumps in pricing have also spilled over to the In-Season Tournament Winner and MVP markets.

Joel Embiid was +1600 to win Tourney MVP coming into the season. Now that their group stage chances have slimmed, he’s down to +4600.

But of the remaining non-group stage winners, is Philly not a good bet to earn a wild-card spot?

It’s here where I might want to throw a dart. Two teams I have my eye on are the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

In West Group A, the Lakers beat the Suns 122-119 and have Portland and Utah to go. They’re favoured to finish 4-0.

Phoenix has three games to go against the same two teams above in addition to Memphis – all who are sitting at bottom of the league in net rating.

Mathematically there can’t be a 4-0 wild-card team, so do the Suns have a shot to finish with the best point differential at 3-1? I’d say so.

As it stands, Kevin Durant is +4300 to win In-Season Tournament MVP on FanDuel, Devin Booker is +6000.

KD and Book both dropped 31 PTS in the Suns home W tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ryuacE5PwI — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2023

Though they won’t win their group, they are talented enough to win this inaugural trophy as a wild card seed.

As a contingency to this same betting strategy, I’d strongly consider Domantas Sabonis who’s +5500 for MVP.

The 1-0 Kings have a significantly tougher group, but still have a shot at winning West Group C.

They can afford to lose one of two games against the Warriors or Spurs but must beat the Timberwolves. If they lose to Minnesota, they’d have to go 3-1 and beat out a team like Phoenix on point differential.



Houston, we have a solution

One of the best stories this season has to be the impressive turnaround of the Rockets franchise.

Last year, they were a young, inexperienced team that won 22 games. This year, they’re currently 6-3 and sitting in a playoff spot.

While no one is asking them to finish at the 55-win pace they’re on, much of their transformation is sustainable.

During preseason in a past edition of this article, I spotlighted new head coach Ime Udoka as a good bet for Coach of the Year at +2000. He’s currently the favourite at +600 on FanDuel.

There’s one specific stat that is far too convenient to use for his campaign.

The Rockets had a porous defence last season, ranking second worst in defensive rating. This year, they’re in a tie for the league’s fourth best.

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are certainly plus-defenders but can’t individually be held responsible for this paradigm shift. Coach Udoka deserves the lion’s share of the credit.

The macro-level data shows Houston has improved defensively on all levels but from a micro standpoint, it’s their focus on the perimeter that has yielded positive results.

Last season, the Rockets allowed a league-worst 38.8 three-point attempts per game. Through nine games so far, they’ve dropped that to 34.2 (12th best).

In addition to the drop in volume, they currently hold opponents to the lowest shooting percentage from deep across the league. Last year they were fourth worst.

As the oddsmakers adjust for their improved play, betting them against the spread might not be as straightforward.

Cherry-pick their opponent’s unders from deep, especially players who get their threes from the corners.



Closing time on Lillard slump

After pulling off the biggest trade in the off-season, Milwaukee has come out flat while integrating prize superstar Damian Lillard into the mix.

It’s the first time the future Hall of Famer has played for a team not named the Trailblazers, and he’s understandably adjusted slowly.

There’s no sugar-coating his production; it’s been out of character.

Lillard is shooting 38.6 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from deep – both career-lows. He’s averaging 24.3 points per game, his lowest output since 2016 if you exclude his injury-plagued campaign two seasons ago.

So, is he washed? I’d be willing to bet this is as low as it gets this season.

Even though Lillard is 33 this year, he’s getting to the rim at a higher frequency than any point over his last 10 seasons.

He’s drawing shooting fouls at a career-high rate and is ahead of notorious free-throw merchants like Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

All his woes this season come down to his jump shot. Over Dame Time’s 11-year career, he hasn’t finished a season shooting below 34 percent from deep. He’s a career 37 per cent shooter and sits sixth all-time in career three-pointers made.

Toronto fans got a front-row view of his abilities in a game without Giannis Antetokounmpo. He comfortably dropped a 37-point, 13-assist double-double against the Raptors, reminding fans of his brilliance.

Damian Lillard's first half in Toronto:



24 PTS, 8 AST 🔥



Bucks-Raptors | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/NVGQdLblOz pic.twitter.com/Q0ClETETq8 — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2023

Digging deeper in his tracking data, the only notable difference is the proportion of threes he’s taking on pull ups versus catch and shoot situations. Seventy-one per cent of his threes are pull ups compared to 65 per cent last year.

Even still, the difference is marginal and his percentages on both shot types throughout his career are comparable.

We’re used to seeing him splash in bunches from deep.

When facing teams that allow a high three-point frequency like Memphis, Brooklyn, or New Orleans, I’d target Lillard in those spots to return to form.