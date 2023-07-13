The Edmonton Stingers (7-8) (-133) will look for their second win of the season over the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-9) (-105) tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. local at the Expo Centre.

The Stingers, who have won two of their last three contests, have not played since July 8, when they lost 99-95 at home to the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Edmonton currently sits two games behind the western conference-leading Sea Bears, and one and a half games ahead of the Rattlers—who are fresh off an upset victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Justin Wright-Foreman, the CEBL’s leading scorer, is putting up 29.3 points per game and put on another show in Winnipeg.

The Queen’s, New York native racked up 29 points, 9 assists, and 5 three pointers, including the game-winning three in target score time that helped snap a three-game losing streak and keep the Rattlers in the western conference playoff race.

But Wright-Foreman also got help from his supporting cast.

Quenton Decosey chipped in with 20 points in his third start of the season, while Adong Makuoi put up 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds—six of which were on the offensive glass—off the bench.

“His motor is incredible,” Saskatchewan interim head coach Tanner Massey said of Makuoi after the game on Tuesday. “His best attributes are his motor, ability to race the floor, and he communicates very well… I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

The victory was Massey’s first since taking over coaching reins from Dean Demopoulos on July 4. Saskatchewan is now 1-1 since Massey took the helm. They lost a 89-88 nail biter to Ottawa in his debut on July 5.

Edmonton, on the other side, will look to rely on balanced scoring and win the rebound battle to nab their third win in four games.

The Stingers have seven players who are averaging 8 or more points per game, and had five scorers—including three off the bench—who recorded double-digits in their last game.

Brody Clarke has led the way all season: starting 14 games and averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. He is also shooting better than 47 per cent from the field.

Clarke and Nick Hornsby, who grabs over seven boards per game, both rank in the top-10 in rebounds.

As a team, Edmonton averages 39.7 rebounds per game and holds a slight edge over Saskatchewan’s 39.4 average. But the Rattlers’ have the edge on the offensive glass—hauling 12.2 offensive boards per game—and are coming off a game where they grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.

Edmonton had five players score in double-figures in their last meeting against Saskatchewan: a 79-74 win at home on June 14. Wright-Foreman was out of that game.

After tonight’s game, these two teams will square off for the second half of a home-and-home series at the SaskTel Centre on July 15.