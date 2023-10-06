The Baltimore Orioles announced Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez as their respective starters for Games 1 and 2 of their American League Divisional Series against the Texas Rangers.

The O's are returning to the ALDS for the first time since 2014.

Bradish, 27, just completed his second big-league season. He was 12-7 in 30 starts with a 2.83 earned run average and 1.043 WHIP over 168.2 innings pitched. He struck out 168 batters to 44 walks.

Rodriguez, 23, was the 11th overall selection of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. The Houston native made his major league debut in April. He finished his rookie season at 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.336 WHIP over 122.0 IP in 23 starts.

The Rangers used Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi in their two victories in the wild-card round over the Tampa Bay Rays. Dane Dunning is expected to get the start in Game 1.

The Orioles and Rangers have met once before in the postseason with the O's emerging victorious, 5-1, in the 2012 AL Wild Card Game.