MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez and second baseman Jorge Mateo got hurt in the third inning of Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder behind the second base bag from Jesús Sánchez, who reached on a single. Mateo initially stood up but then fell to the ground and grimaced, favoring his left arm. He was tended to by an Orioles athletic trainer, and the team said he had left elbow pain.

Jacob Westburg shifted from third base to second and Ramón Urías entered at third in Mateo's batting spot, ninth in the order.

Otto López, the next batter, hit a hard comebacker that deflected off Suárez’s right foot and rolled near the Marlins dugout on the third-base side for a single that loaded the bases. Manager Brandon Hyde and an athletic trainer came out to Suárez, who limped as he walked off the field.

Suárez allowed six runs and eight hits in two-plus innings. He was replaced by Keegan Akin.

