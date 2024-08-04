ATLANTA (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out eight in five impressive innings and Jonah Bride hit a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday to split their four-game series.

Cabrera (2-3) allowed just three hits and two walks. It was the first time in 11 starts this season that he didn't give up a run. Three relievers finished the six-hitter.

“My mentality is always to attack the zone and today it was working,” Cabrera said through a translator. “All of my pitches were synchronized and working together.”

Emmanuel Rivera was 2 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and a steal. Xavier Edwards went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run, extending his on-base streak to 21 games.

All-Star lefty Max Fried (7-6) had a disappointing return from the injured list for the Braves. He gave up five runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking a season-high five. He also had six strikeouts.

It was Fried's first start since July 11. He felt discomfort in his forearm prior to his one-inning appearance in the All-Star Game on July 16 and was placed on the injured list July 21.

The last-place Marlins improved to 3-2 since a massive selloff at the July 30 trade deadline. It was their sixth shutout of the season and first since May 24.

“A lot of these guys are meeting each other for the first time, including myself,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “For them to put forth this type of effort since that tough day in Tampa Bay just shows you what type of leadership is in that clubhouse. I’m proud of our staff to keep this thing together.”

Austin Riley had three hits for the Braves, and catcher Sean Murphy reached base three times with two walks and a single.

“We’re only 5 1/2 back (in the NL East) with a lot of games to play. A lot can happen before now and when it ends,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “Today was ugly, but there’s a lot of time to do a lot of good.”

Bride's home run, his third this season and second of the series, capped a six-run fourth for the Marlins. Edwards and Cristian Pache each had an RBI single. Luke Jackson replaced Fried and gave up Bride's home run into the Marlins' bullpen in left field.

Bride has been moved to the middle of the order since the roster shakeup.

“I’m trying to get the ball in the air,” he said. “Definitely trying to flip the switch and be more aggressive.”

Jake Burger added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Atlanta had a run taken off the board in the third on a successful replay challenge by Miami. Jorge Soler tried to score from first on a double by Riley and was initially ruled safe on a close play at the plate, but the call was overturned and the game remained scoreless.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: To make room for Fried, the Braves sent LHP Dylan Lee to Triple-A Gwinnett. Starting pitcher Reynaldo López remains on the active roster, but is not scheduled to pitch in the upcoming three-game series with the Brewers and has not pitched since leaving a July 28 game with forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA) starts Monday night at home in the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA) opens a three-game home series against Brewers RHP Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59) on Tuesday.

___

