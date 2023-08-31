Contending clubs had an opportunity to claim a handful of impactful players off waivers on Thursday as the push to the playoffs heats up with September right around the corner.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the last playoff spot in the American League, did not claim anybody off waivers. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Randal Grichuk was not claimed off waivers.

Here's a breakdown of who went where.

Hunter Renfroe, Harrison Bader to Cincinnati Reds

Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader were claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in an effort to boosts their playoff push.

Renfroe was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels and Bader from the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old Renfroe hit .242 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in his first season with the Angels, who acquired him from Milwaukee last November for three young pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. Renfroe has 176 homers in eight major league seasons, hitting .240 with 450 RBIs.

A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader hit .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 84 games with New York this year. Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.

Cincinnati added $2,058,333 in payroll with the two moves. Renfroe is owed $1,275,000 of his $7.65 million salary and Bader $783,333 of his $4.7 million salary. Both are eligible for free agency following the World Series.

Infielder-outfielder Alejo López and outfielder Michael Siani were designated for assignment.

Bader was acquired by the Yankees from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.

“It just means so much to me to be a New York City kid playing in the Bronx for the Yankees and, yeah, it’s just really special for a lot of reasons,” Bader said in Detroit. “So, there’s just a lot of good moments and I’m just really excited because regardless of the situation, no one can ever take the fact that I put that uniform on, growing up in that city, which means a lot to me. ... I’m just very very excited and thankful for the opportunity and, man, that was special.”

His departure clears the way for 20-year-old prospect Jasson Domínguez to be promoted to the Yankees and play center field.

Cleveland Guardians claim three pitchers

The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can help their playoff push.

Still in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, two people familiar with the roster moves told The Associated Press.

The Guardians made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquisitions.

Cleveland has remained in contention — currently five games back of first-place Minnesota — despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Guardians have had to rely on rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen to keep them within striking distance of the Twins.

Those young pitchers have performed well but are reaching innings thresholds, forcing the team to find some arms to protect them.

Giolito, López and Moore were waived earlier this week along with three others by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season.

Cleveland will assume what's left of their contracts — all three can become free agents after this season — and all would be eligible for the postseason roster if the Guardians qualify.

Los Angeles is 64-70 and 12 1/2 games behind Seattle in the AL West with just 28 games left.

An All-Star in 2019, Giolito, 29, was traded by the Chicago White Sox along with López in July. The right-hander went just 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA for the Angels, who fell out of contention this month and began dumping salaries.

Moore and López will be added to a Cleveland bullpen that's been leaned on heavily of late.

Dominic Leone to Seattle Mariners

According to multiple reports, the AL West-leading Mariners added to their bullpen on Thursday by claiming Dominic Leone from the Angels.

The #Angels lose five of their six players on waivers with the #Mariners grabbing Dominic Leone. Outfielder Randal Grichuk stays put with the Angels. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2023

The 31-year-old Leone has posted a 4.74 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 42 games split between the New York Mets and Angels in 2023.

Seattle, winners of eight of their last 10 games, holds a 76-57 record on the season and are tied with the Houston Astros for top spot in the AL West.