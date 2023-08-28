NEW YORK (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers rallied past the New York Mets 4-3 on Monday night for just their second victory in 11 games.

Adolis García began the comeback from a 3-0 deficit by lacing a run-scoring double in the seventh for his 95th RBI — second-most in the American League. Robbie Grossman’s groundout in the eighth scored Corey Seager, who had three hits.

Texas entered one game behind first-place Seattle in the AL West, only the second day this season the Rangers were not atop the division.

Brandon Nimmo ended an 0-for-21 slump with a two-run homer for the last-place Mets. DJ Stewart also went deep.

Jonah Heim opened the ninth with a single against Trevor Gott (0-4), and Ezequiel Duran followed with a double. Gott struck out Leody Taveras and Marcus Semien and intentionally walked Seager before Lowe hit a 2-1 pitch between first and second to score pinch-runner Josh Smith and Duran.

The win was the first this season for the Rangers when trailing after eight innings.

José Leclerc worked around a two-out walk to Francisco Álvarez in the ninth to earn his second save. Martín Pérez (9-4) tossed two perfect innings of relief.

Jon Gray gave up Nimmo’s third-inning homer and Stewart’s fifth-inning solo shot but struck out nine batters in six innings — his most since whiffing 12 in a complete-game loss to St. Louis on June 7.

Tylor Megill allowed one run and struck out eight in six solid innings for the Mets.

DÍAZ STILL AIMING TO RETURN IN ’23

Mets closer Edwin Díaz, who tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating after getting the final out of Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, threw his first outdoor bullpen Sunday as he continues to try and return this season.

“My goal was to be ready in six months,” Díaz said Monday. “And I’m working on that.”

Díaz said he was clocked in the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday.

MAX RETURNS

A light smattering of boos from a late-arriving crowd of 21,696 accompanied a video tribute to Max Scherzer, who returned to Citi Field four weeks after being traded to the Rangers during the Mets’ deadline selloff.

As the video ended, Scherzer smiled sheepishly and made a saluting motion.

Scherzer went 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts while helping the Mets to a 101-61 record and a wild-card berth last season, but he was 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA — almost a full run higher than his career mark — in 19 starts upon being traded July 30.

“I wish I would have pitched better,” Scherzer said. “I don’t like to point fingers unless I’m pointing fingers at myself. And I can definitely point the finger at myself.”

Scherzer, who won’t pitch in the series against the Mets, is 3-1 in five starts for the Rangers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to replace RHP Jonathan Hernández, who was optioned to the same affiliate after walking three batters in the 13th inning of Sunday’s loss.

Mets: RF Starling Marte (right groin) began undergoing physical therapy in Philadelphia. New York manager Buck Showalter said Marte will likely receive treatment through Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.34 ERA) starts Tuesday night for the Rangers in the middle game of the series against LHP José Quintana (1-5, 3.73). Heaney has thrown just 9 1/3 innings combined in his last three starts. Quintana has pitched at least five innings in all seven starts this season.

