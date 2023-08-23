PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

“It is hard to put into words,” DeJong said. “I was happy to be out there and contributing on the first day. I am happy for the opportunity and glad that it worked out for me.”

San Francisco salvaged the finale of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field.

It was Doval's fourth straight blown save and second in two days after recording 33 saves in 36 opportunities. Since Aug. 5, the Giants are 5-12 and have fallen from the top wild-card spot into a tie for the third spot.

“We felt a three-run cushion and a save situation was the right spot for him,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It obviously didn't go well. The game is moving fast on him. It's not uncommon for a guy on the younger side. He's had big game experience, but that doesn't mean you feel right in every situation."

In the 10th, DeJong singled to center off Craig Kimbrel (7-4). Thairo Estrada's sacrifice fly provided an extra cushion for Ryan Walker, who got his first save of the year as the 10th Giants pitcher of the day. Jakob Junis (3-3) was the winner.

DeJong, a seven-year veteran mainly with St. Louis, signed with the Giants on Tuesday. He was traded to Toronto at the deadline, then released by the Blue Jays on Monday after starting shortstop Bo Bichette returned from the injured list. DeJong traveled to St. Louis and worked out at Jim Edmonds' house Tuesday before getting the call to join the Giants in Philadelphia.

“That got cut short a little bit ... it was time to go,” DeJohn said.

In his second at-bat of the afternoon in the fourth, DeJong turned on Michael Lorenzen's fastball and jerked it into the bleachers in left field for a two-run homer that gave San Francisco a 4-0 lead.

“It was almost like a reset and that's how I felt today,” DeJong said. “To have a clean slate did great for my mental approach on this one.”

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner homered for the Phillies, who split the six-game season series with San Francisco and remained 3 1/2 games ahead of Chicago for the top spot in the NL wild card.

“Can't say enough about how we keep fighting when we are behind,” Schwarber said. “We are within a swing of tying the game or taking the lead. You want to win that game when you come back, but we have a lot of good things that happened in this series.”

Lorenzen allowed eight hits and four home runs in 5 1/3 innings. Since his no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 9 against Washington, Lorenzen has thrown nine innings, allowing 16 hits and 10 earned runs in two losses.

“He was not quite as sharp , missed some spot wasn't getting ahead like he normally does and finishing innings,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It's those types of things right now, but he'll find it.”

Wilmer Flores was 2 for 4 for the Giants. He had solo homer in the first inning and a single in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: OF Cristian Pache (right elbow irritation) was cleared to resume his minor league rehabilitation assignment this coming weekend. Pache suffered the irritation when a screw in place from a previous surgery caused swelling in the elbow back in mid-July.

UP NEXT

Giants: The Giants will host the Atlanta Braves for three games at Oracle Park, starting Friday. Logan Webb (9-9, 3.36 ERA) was projected to start against Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (14-4, 3.57)

Phillies: The Phillies begin a three-game home set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36) was set to start for the Phillies against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.45).

___

