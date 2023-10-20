Could a Boston Red Sox legend take the reins in the San Francisco Giants' dugout next season?

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the Red Sox have granted the Giants permission to speak with player information coach and former catcher Jason Varitek about their managerial vacancy.

The Giants fired Gabe Kapler last month with three games remaining in his fourth year on the job.

Varitek, 51, spent 15 years in the majors, all with the Red Sox, retiring after the 2011 season. A three-time All-Star, the Rochester, MI native won two World Series titles with the team. Upon his retirement, Varitek stayed with the team in a front-office role before transitioning to an on-field role in 2020.

The Giants are also considering internal candidates. Coaches Kai Correa, who served as interim manager for the team's final games of the season, Alyssa Nakken and Mark Hallberg have already interviewed for the job.

Seattle Mariners bullpen coach and longtime former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt is also expected to interview for the role.