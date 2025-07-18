TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt and three relievers combined on a shutout, and the Toronto Blue Jays roughed up San Francisco’s Justin Verlander in a 4-0 win over the Giants on Friday night.

Bassitt (10-4) allowed 10 hits, struck out five and walked none in 6 1/3 innings as AL East-leading Toronto kicked off the second half by improving to 33-16 at home.

Bassitt became the first major league pitcher in more than a decade to give up at least 10 hits and not allow a run. White Sox left-hander John Danks did it in a complete-game win at Houston on May 31, 2015.

Brendon Little struck out both batters he faced, Yariel Rodríguez worked the eighth and Jeff Hoffman finished for the Blue Jays, who have won 14 of 18. The shutout was Toronto's seventh of the season.

Verlander (0-8) allowed four runs and matched a season high by allowing nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, extending his career-worst winless streak to 16 starts. It was Verlander’s shortest outing since he went 2 1/3 innings against Seattle on April 4, his second start of 2025.

Verlander started in Toronto for the first time since no-hitting the Blue Jays with Houston on Sept. 1, 2019, his second of two career no-hitters in Canada.

The veteran right-hander allowed Springer’s ground ball single in the first inning, then gave up four runs on six hits in the second. He was replaced by Tristan Beck after a two-out walk to Will Wagner, Toronto’s No. 9 hitter.

Wagner hit a two-run double off Verlander in the decisive second inning.

Key moment

Left-hander Little replaced Bassitt with runners at first and second in the seventh. Little struck out pinch-hitter Luis Matos and struck out Heliot Ramos to end the threat.

Key stat

Verlander is one game shy of matching the Giants record for consecutive winless starts, set by Mark Davis between June 19, 1984 and June 30, 1986.

Up next

RHP Logan Webb (9-6, 2.94 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Giants on on Saturday against Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer (4-2, 2.78).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb