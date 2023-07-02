The Golden State Warriors and veteran point guard Cory Joseph have agreed to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Toronto, Ont., native joins Chris Paul and 2023 first-round draft pick Brandin Podziemski as recent additions to the Warriors' backcourt.

Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

The 31-year-old played in 62 games with the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Joseph, who played two seasons with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-17, won an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

In 790 career games with the Pistons, Spurs, Raptors, and Indiana Pacers, Joseph has averaged 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

He was selected 29th overall out of Texas by the Spurs in the 2011 NBA Draft.