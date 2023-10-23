Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will keep the superstar in Milwaukee, where he won an NBA title in 2021, through the 2027 season and includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Antetokounmpo, 28, averaged a career-high 31.1 points last season to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He was named an All-Star for the seventh-consecutive season and made his seventh All-NBA team.

The Athens, Greece native was selected 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. In 719 career games, the two-time Most Valuable Player have averaged 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Antetokounmpo is also a five-time All-Defensive Team player, a Finals MVP, and was named the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

The extension guarantees that Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee alongside new teammate Damian Lillard, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers last month. The newly formed duo will look to improve upon the Bucks' first-round elimination at the hands of the Miami Heat last season.

He is eligible to sign another short-term deal in 2026 and a four-year extension in 2028.

The Bucks open their season on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.