Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes exited Friday's pre-season finale against the Washington Wizards late in the third quarter with a sprained right foot and did not return, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Barnes poured in a game-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds before leaving Friday's contest as the Raptors routed Washington 134-98 to close out the pre-season with a 4-0 record.

Barnes, 22, is entering his third campaign with the Raptors and averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 77 games last season.

The Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener on Wednesday.