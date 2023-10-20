The Toronto Raptors announced the signing of Justise Winslow on Friday.

The 27-year-old forward spent the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

To make room for Winslow on the roster, the team has waived centre Makur Maker.

A native of Houston, Winslow appeared in 29 games in 2022-2023, averaging 6.8 points on .409 shooting, 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists over 26.8 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke, Winslow has appeared in 344 career games over eight seasons with the Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.