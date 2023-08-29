Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller will remain on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he'll miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old Miller, who suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving Day of last season, will miss games against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins to start the season.

During his first season with the Bills in 2022, Miller recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks over 12 games.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills ahead of last season after spending a decade with the Denver Broncos and a brief time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 where he won his second Super Bowl.

The Texas A&M product is an eight-time Pro Bowler and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.