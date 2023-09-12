Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula issued a statement on Tuesday to deny allegations made in former NFL Network personality Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the league for racial discrimination.

Now a columnist at The Athletic, Trotter's 53-page complaint was officially filed in a Manhattan court earlier on Tuesday and claimed that his dismissal was related to publicly challenging commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's sincerity in their commitment to diversity.

In the complaint, Trotter alleges that Pegula - in reference to player protests against racial injustice - said, “‘If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it really is."

From the Jim Trotter complaint against the NFL. Note the quotes attributed to Jerry Jones and Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/mAQz27QxuR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2023

Pegula, who also owns the Buffalo Sabres, denied the claim in a short statement released through the Bills.

"The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter's complaint is absolutely false," Pegula said. "I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also named in the complaint.

Trotter alleges that when he asked Jones about a lack of Black personnel in NFL management positions, he replied, "If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire."

Prior to joining NFL Media in 2017, Trotter previously worked at ESPN and Sports Illustrated, as well as spending 18 years at the San Diego Tribune where he served as a San Diego Chargers beat writer and national columnist.

Trotter's contract was not renewed by the NFL this past March.