NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston rookie C.J. Stroud threw his first touchdown pass as a pro and the Texans defeated New Orleans 17-13 on Sunday night in a preseason finale that was also marked by a couple Jimmy Graham highlights for the Saints.

Graham looked determined not to let his mysterious medical episode and run-in with police last week derail his NFL comeback. The 36-year-old tight end, who signed with New Orleans last month after spending the previous season out of football, caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

His catches were reminiscent of the way he played when Drew Brees was his quarterback in New Orleans from 2010 to 2014. He established leverage with his 6-foot-7 frame in tight coverage and came down with contested catches. His score on a 3-yard pass from Jameis Winston came shortly after his 25-yard grab had given New Orleans a first down on the Houston 11.

After his touchdown — which delighted a Superdome crowd longing to see the ever popular Graham score for the Saints again -- the former Miami basketball player leapt up toward the goal post as if to dunk the ball over the cross bar. He aborted, however, and avoided a flag by instead firing the ball off the padded wall behind the end zone.

Dunking the ball over the cross bar became a rule violation in 2014, in part because Graham's former trademark TD celebration forced a delay during a 2013 Thursday night game when he knocked a goal post out of alignment.

Graham sat out New Orleans' second preseason against the Chargers in Los Angeles last weekend. That game was played two days after the five-time Pro Bowler was arrested by Newport Beach police during what the Saints have described as a “likely seizure” that caused Graham to become disoriented.

Graham was charged with suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting officers, and was released into the Saints' care at a hospital early on the morning of Aug. 19. He returned to practice on Wednesday.

The Texans opened scoring with Stroud's 3-yard pass to Nico Collins. The drive began on the New Orleans 43 after a 26-yard punt return by Texans rookie Tank Dell. Dameon Pierce rushed four times for 27 yards during the series.

Veteran running back Mike Boone put Houston in front 17-10 with a spinning, tackle-slipping 11-yard run in the third quarter.

Saints undrafted rookie kicker Blake Grupe, who has been competing for a job with incumbent Wil Lutz, hit field goals from 38 and 50 yards before missing from 60.

New Orleans had two chances to take a late lead. Safety Grayland Arnold thwarted the first when he intercepted rookie QB Jake Haener in the end zone. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler's diving interception of Haener in the final minute sealed the result.

INJURIES

Guard Jarrett Patterson required attention from medical staff, but walked off on his own, after recovering a fumble caused when Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach sacked and stripped QB Davis Mills.

UP NEXT

Texans: Open the regular season at Baltimore on Sept. 10.

Saints: Host Tennessee on Sept. 10.

