Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter with a wrist injury and will not return, it was announced by the team.

Burrow followed through and made contact with the helmet of a Ravens defender on a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead.

Burrow was then seen flexing his hand after the throw and appeared unable to grip the football on the sideline while testing out the injury.

Burrow was 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown before departing.

The Bengals will next play on Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.