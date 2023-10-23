Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended four games for a late hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, the league announced on Monday.

Jackson was disqualified from the game for the hit, his second time being ejected for unnecessary roughness this season. He was ejected in the Broncos' Week 2 defeat against the Washington Commanders for a similar hit.

Jackson will miss four games without pay. He will be eligible to return to the Broncos' active roster on Monday, November 27, following the team's game against the Browns on November 26.

The 35-year-old is in his fifth season with the Broncos after spending his first nine years in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

"On the play in question, you delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of a defenseless receiver, when you had the time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to," wrote NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan in a letter to Jackson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jackson will appeal the suspension.

The Broncos went on to defeat the Packers, 19-17, and sit at 2-5 after seven games this season. Their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 29.