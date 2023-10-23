Week 7 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football clash as the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers pay a visit to US Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's how the evening breaks down:

NFL Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

49ers vs. Vikings - 8:15pm ET /5:15pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli - 8:15pm ET /5:15pm PT on TSN+

8:15pm ET /5:15pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Location: US Bank Stadium

Spread: 49ers -6.5 (-148); Vikings +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: 49ers (-320); Vikings (+260)

Over/Under: 43 (Over -112; Under; -108)

The Super Bowl-contending 49ers will be massive -6.5 road favourites against a Vikings team that hasn't met expectations this season after reaching the postseason in 2022.

However, the 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season last week, dropping a 19-17 upset to the Browns in Cleveland.

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, otherwise known as "Mr. Irrelevant" after he was selected with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the 49ers have one of the best offences in the league as they average 30.7 points per game compared to Vikings' 22.5.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable to play due to an oblique injury suffered last week while wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss the contest with a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

San Francisco's defence is top five in the league as well. It allows a total of 278 yards per game (third best in NFL) and 14.5 points per game (second best in NFL).

Minnesota, on the other hand, allow 338.7 yards per game and 22.5 points per game.

After losing the first three games of the season, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are starting to find their groove with wins in two of their past three games and a close 27-20 loss to the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

The Vikings placed All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the injured reserve following that loss to the Chiefs in Week 5. He's expected to miss at least a month with a hamstring injury.