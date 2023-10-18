Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder injury, team owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay wrote on X. "Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future.

"In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in April and he was off to a promising start. He had thrown for 577 yards, three TDs and one interception while completing 59.7% of his throws in four games. He also has 25 carries for 136 yards and four TDs, becoming the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era with TD runs in each of his first three NFL games.

The Colts dropped to 3-3 on the season with their 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The team will continue to move forward with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback.

More details to follow.