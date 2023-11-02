Add Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the list of NFL players not thrilled with traveling to Europe for regular-season games.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver told CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo that having to fly to Frankfurt, Germany to play the Miami Dolphins "sucks."

"Yeah, it sucks," the former Green Bay Packers wideout told DeArdo. "I mean, obviously, it sucks that we have to travel nine hours for a home game when Arrowhead is right down the street. But, obviously, we do have other fans that are all over the world, not just in the United States. So it gives them the opportunity to see some of their favorite players play.

"I know we've got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I'm grateful that we get to give them that opportunity. But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, [and I've] got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days. Things that we've got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is."

The Dolphins-Chiefs game is one of two in Germany this season with three games having already been played at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt next Sunday.

A native of St. Petersburg, FL, Valdes-Scantling is in his sixth NFL season and second with the Chiefs.

In eight games in 2023, the North Carolina State product has recorded 12 receptions on 21 targets for 227 yards and a touchdown.