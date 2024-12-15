EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Jackson tied his career high by throwing five touchdown passes in a near-perfect performance that led the Baltimore Ravens to a 35-14 victory over New York on Sunday, sending the Giants and embattled co-owner John Mara to a franchise-record tying ninth straight loss.

Jackson hit Rashod Bateman on scoring passes of 49 and 20 yards after finding tight Mark Andrews on a 13-yarder for the opening score. He also connected with Devontez Walker for a 21-yard TD and running back Justice Hill on a 27-yard catch-and-run that capped a 97-yard drive.

Coming off a bye week, the Ravens (9-5) moved closer to a playoff berth. The Giants (2-12) are winless in eight games at MetLife Stadium, putting more pressure on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Jackson finished 21 of 25 for 290 yards and had a quarterback rating of 154.6, just short of the NFL maximum of 158.3. It was the 27-year-old's sixth game with five TD passes in his seven seasons and his second this year, having done it against Tampa Bay on Oct. 21. He has thrown for 34 TDs this season.

The Ravens' top-ranked offense gained 445 yards.

Devin Singletary scored on a 2-yard run for the Giants late in the second quarter and rookie Malik Nabers caught a 23-yard TD from Tim Boyle in garbage time. Boyle replaced Tommy DeVito (concussion) late in the first half.

Boyle finished 12 of 24 for 123 yards and an interception. DeVito was 10 of 13 for 68 yards. Drew Lock, who started the last two games, was out with a heel injury. Nabers had 10 catches for 82 yards

Andrews' TD catch late in the first quarter gave the tight end a franchise-record 48 career touchdowns, breaking a tie with running back Jamal Lewis.

Mara received another aerial message trashing his woeful team before Sunday’s game.

A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before kickoff, trailing a banner that read: “Mr Mara Enough — We won’t stop until you fire everyone.”

It was the second straight week that a plane was hired to circle the stadium to complain about the Giants’ second straight losing season.

