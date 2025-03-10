The New York Jets have a new man under centre.

The team is signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal comes with $30 million in guarantees.

Fields, 26, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting six games and appearing in 10. He threw for 1,106 yards on 106-for-161 passing with five touchdowns and an interception. He added another 289 yards and five TDs on the ground.

A native of Kennesaw, GA, Fields was originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by the Chicago Bears with whom he spent the first three seasons of his career.

In 50 games over four seasons, Fields has thrown for 7,780 yards on 684-for-1,119 passing with 45 TDs and 31 picks.