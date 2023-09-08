It’s opening Sunday in Week 1 of the NFL season and RedZone returns to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from the gridiron.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and five games in the 4:25pm window as teams aim to get their seasons off to a winning start.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 1:

Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns – 1pm ET

Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase wasted no time getting the party started last season, catching 10 passes for 129 yards and a game-tying touchdown as time expired that sent the Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime after the convert was blocked.

The Bengals would go on to lose that game, but Chase was just getting started finding the end zone.

The 23-year-old posted two multi-touchdown receiving games last season, in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints and in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chase ended up missing four games due to a hip injury, but finished the regular season with 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions.

The Harvey, Louisiana native made the Pro Bowl in both of his pro seasons and he tells the Bengals official website that he’s not getting ahead of himself as far as running that streak to three.

"I'm not in a rush for nothing. Trust me, man. It's a long season. It's a long hard season at that," Chase told Bengals.com. "I'm not in a rush. I'm going to take my time. Watch the film. Get as much information on the other team as possible."

The only thing that could hold the explosive Chase back in the opening week of the NFL season is the possibility that his starting quarterback Joe Burrow is not back to full health as the season begins.

Burrow suffered a strained right calf injury in July during training camp and the initial prognosis was that he would be out “several weeks” with no confirmation of his status for Week 1.

The 26-year-old has declared himself “ready to go” ahead of the first game of the season.

Chase has caught all 22 of his regular season touchdowns from Burrow.

The pair also connected for 23 touchdowns during their time at LSU in the NCAA.

1pm on RedZone:

Carolina @ Atlanta

Arizona @ Washington

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Houston @ Baltimore

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis

San Francisco @ Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay @ Minnesota

Tennessee @ New Orleans

Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins vs. LA Chargers – 4:25 pm ET

Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has speed to burn and he loves the end zone, so he’ll be trying to add to his 63 career touchdowns as the Miami Dolphins open their schedule at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hill, who finished ninth in MVP voting and fourth for Offensive Player of the Year, scored seven touchdowns and made a career high 119 receptions last season.

The 29-year-old went over 100 receiving yards seven times last year, including a campaign-high 190 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. He also scored his first two touchdowns of the season in that game.

Hill’s numbers last season were hampered by the health of his starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa missed four games in 2022 as he battled through multiple concussions.

While Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater both started at quarterback and threw touchdowns last year for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa was responsible for all seven of Hill’s TD receptions.

One of those scores came against the Chargers in a Week 14 loss – he also recovered a fumble and took it 57 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

4:25pm on RedZone:

Green Bay @ Chicago

L.A. Rams @ Seattle

Las Vegas @ Denver

Miami @ L.A. Chargers

Philadelphia @ New England