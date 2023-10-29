ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Stafford didn't make it to the finish of his homecoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback injured the thumb on his throwing (right) hand on a failed 2-point conversion pass in the final seconds of the first half Sunday.

Stafford ended up with a bloody elbow after catching a 2-point pass from receiver Tutu Atwell on a double-reverse. Stafford caught the ball just above the turf and stumbled across the goal line after his 20-yard touchdown pass to Ben Skowronek.

The former Dallas high school standout, who was replaced by Brett Rypien late in the third quarter, was visiting the Cowboys for the first time as a Super Bowl champion.

An early interception from Stafford was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by DaRon Bland, the NFL-leading third pick-6 of the season for Bland.

Stafford jammed his thumb on the helmet of Dallas defensive tackle Mazi Smith as he was being flung down by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on the 2-point attempt after Royce Freeman's 1-yard scoring run.

Stafford held the thumb as he went to the sideline and was getting treatment on the bench just before the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime.

The 35-year-old stayed in the game after halftime, appearing to tug on the thumb to try to get more comfortable. Stafford led a 75-yard scoring drive capped by his 2-point catch. He didn't play after that.

___

