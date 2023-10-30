The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to send Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in return.

Williams has 1.5 sacks and 13 tackles this season. He was selected sixth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

The move comes ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

More details to follow.