As the Denver Broncos' season limps on at 1-5, could the team be prepared to make a change on the defensive end?

ESPN's Pat McAfee reports that former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is on the team's "radar" for a potential defensive coordinator job. The team's current DC under head coach Sean Payton is Vance Joseph, the Broncos' former head coach in 2017 and 2018.

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC..



Rex Ryan is potentially in the mix #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FYvRkrrc5L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

Like McAfee, Ryan is currently an ESPN employee, but McAfee stresses that his sources come from outside the network.

Through six games, the Broncos' defence has allowed a league-high 440.3 yards a game and surrendered a league-worst 23 touchdowns. The team gave up 70 points alone in a Sept. 24 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan, 60, has not coached since his firing by the Bills at the end of the 2016 season. As a head coach, he has a combined record of 61-66 over eight seasons with the Jets and Bills. Prior to becoming a head coach, Ryan served on the Baltimore Ravens staff from 1999 to 2008, having served as defensive coordinator in his final three seasons with the team. Ryan won Super Bowl XXXV with the team in 2001 while defensive line coach.

The son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan and twin brother of former Dallas Cowboys DC Rob Ryan, Ryan has been with ESPN since 2017.

The Broncos, coming off of a 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, return to action on Sunday with a visit from the Green Bay Packers.