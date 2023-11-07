Will Levis will be the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback going forward, head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as Ryan Tannehill, the team's incumbent starter, returns from injury.

A 24-year-old rookie out of Kentucky, Levis has starred in Tannehill's two game absence. In a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Levis has thrown for 500 yards on 41-for-68 passing with four touchdowns and an interception.

The 33rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis will once again get the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tannehill, 35, missed the past two games with an ankle injury. In his 11th season out of Texas A&M, Tannehill has started 61 games over the past five years for the Titans.