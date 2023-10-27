The Tennessee Titans officially ruled quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury.

Rookie Will Levis and Malik Willis will play in his stead.

Tannehill, 35, picked up the injury during the team's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

In his 11th season out of Texas A&M and fifth with the Titans, Tannehill has thrown for 1,128 yards on 98-for-158 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Levis, 24, was the 33rd overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky this past spring. He will be making his NFL debut.

Willis, 24, is in his second season out of Liberty. He made three starts in 2022 and has seen limited action this season.

The Titans (2-4) sit in the AFC South basement, 2.5 games behind the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2).