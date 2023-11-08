By the Numbers: Matthews' hat-trick happy start

After seeing his two-year reign as the NHL's Rocket Richard Trophy winner end last season, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been on a tear to start this season, including three hat tricks in just four weeks.

The 26-year-old centre is on a record pace with 13 goals through 12 games ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the rival Ottawa Senators.

Matthews is currently on pace for an unheard of 89 goals - and a career-best 123 points - and while that total seems unlikely, the start does bode well for his chances of winning a third career Rocket Richard Trophy.

The 2016 first-overall pick won the award in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with 41 goals in 52 games and again in 2021-22 with a career-high 60 goals in 73 games. The latter came despite a slow start in which he posted just six goals in his first 12 games.

Matthews is looking to become just the second player to win the Rocket three times. Washington Capitals future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin – a nine-time winner – is currently alone in that category since the award was introduced in 1999. He currently has a three-goal lead over Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov and Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser, who are tied for second in goals with 10 so far this season.



Auston Matthews - Past Five Seasons Season Games Played Goals Goals per game Goals thru 12 GP 2019-20 70 47 0.67 9 2020-21 52 41 0.79 11 2021-22 73 60 0.82 6 2022-23 74 40 0.54 6 2023-24 12 13 1.08 13

Hat Trick Happy Matthews

While racking up the hat tricks, Matthews has scored in just six of the Maple Leafs first 12 games this season. He is, however, riding a three-game goal streak into Wednesday's matchup, totalling six goals over that span.

He's quickly moved up the franchise ranks in career hat tricks this season, now sitting tied for fourth with Rick Vaive at 10. Darryl Sittler owns the franchise record with 18 over his time with the team, followed by Babe Dye with 16 and Charlie Conacher at 14.

The NHL record for hat tricks in a season belongs to Wayne Gretzky at 10, with the Great One accomplishing the feat in both the 1981-82 and 1983-84 seasons. Included in those totals are seven four-goal games and one five-goal performance.

Matthews had two goals in Monday's 6-5 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it was Calle Jarnkrok who scored his second of the game for the overtime winner.

"Tough for Matty to have a hat trick every game," Jarnkrok joked post-game. "Good for the rest of us to get a couple."

Matthews looking to end goal drought vs. Senators

Matthews famously scored four goals for the Maple Leafs against the Senators in his first NHL game, and enjoyed success against the franchise up until the 2021-22 season.

In his first 24 games against Ottawa, the centre posted 23 goals and 43 points. Over five games in the past two years, though, Matthews has been held without a goal by the Senators, while contributing four assists.

Still, Matthews' 23 goals against the Senators are the second-most he's scored against any franchise, behind the 26 goals he's posted in 32 games against the Montreal Canadiens.