Calgary Flames winger Andrew Mangiapane has declared himself 100 per cent healthy ahead of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.

The 27-year-old, who still requires official clearance for physical contact, spent most of last season playing through pain after first injuring his shoulder in October.

Mangiapane finished the campaign with 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games as the Flames missed the postseason. He had a career-high 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games the previous year.

"We were in that playoff race throughout the whole season," Mangiapane told NHL.com. "It was a little frustrating that way. It is what it is. Not to look back on it and dwell on the past, but I didn't think it was anything too serious and then it turns out I needed shoulder surgery.

"Happy that it's over with and happy that it's 100 per cent, I'd say, and happy to go out on the ice in another couple weeks here with all the guys and to see everybody."

Following a disappointing season, the Flames parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving and fired head coach Darryl Sutter. Both have since been replaced with in-house candidates in general manager Craig Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska.

Despite numerous rumours, the changes on the ice were quite as drastic, with Calgary's lone trade of significance coming in sending winger Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils.

Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund lead the list of players set to playing on expiring deals ahead of unrestricted free agency this season, but Mangiapane doesn't believe their status will cause a distraction.

"I think a lot of the players that are up are good players, and even though they're on those one-year deals they still make an impact on our team for the good," he said. "They're good people and awesome players.

"I think there was a lot of rumors and things floating around, but the guys...everybody in that locker room is a pro and first and foremost a good person. I think everyone's going to want to be the hardest working guy and come out and do the best they can regardless of their situation. That's what we need from everybody is whether you're on a one-year deal or eight-year deal, whatever it is, everyone has to come to camp and be ready to play and give it their all because I think when it comes down to it we've got a great team and we should be in contention here."

Mangiapane remains signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $5.8 million on a three-year contract signed last summer.