CALGARY — Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl scored power-play goals for the Calgary Flames in a 3-0 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Dan Vladar posted a 16-save shutout, Yegor Sharangovich scored into an empty net and Mikael Backlund had two assists for Calgary (13-9-4).

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins turn away 19 of 21 shots for the Blue Jackets (11-10-3).

The Flames memorialized Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a pre-game tribute, the Gaudreau family in attendance and players on both teams bearing the name Gaudreau and Johnny's No. 13 on their jerseys in warm-up. The brothers were struck by a vehicle and killed while cycling together Aug. 29 in New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau played eight seasons for the Flames and represented the team in six all-star games before signing with Columbus in 2022. His father Gus skated with the Flames on Monday and Tuesday.

The Saddledome chanted "Johnny" during the tribute and "Johnny Hockey" after the hosts took a 2-0 lead late in the third.

Gaudreau's former Flames teammates Andersson, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman combined to give Calgary a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

Andersson one-timed a Backlund pass with Coleman providing traffic for a power-play goal at 10:14.

Bahl scored his first as a Flame at 17:53 of the third period on a wrist shot from above the circle.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska won a coach's challenge on a Zach Werenski goal overturned for offside four minutes into the game.

Huska's Minnesota counterpart Dean Evason similarly won a third-period challenge for an offside that negated a Backlund goal.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jackets: Didn't make Vladar work hard enough with 16 shots on net — just three in the second period — and few chances generated from close range. Took four penalties to Calgary's one.

Flames: Recovered quicker than the Blue Jackets from the game's emotional start. Played disciplined with one penalty and spent more sustained time in the offensive zone than Columbus

KEY MOMENT

Andersson, who was a close friend of Gaudreau's, pointed to his family seated in a Saddledome box after scoring for the Flames.

KEY STAT

The Flames extended their home win streak to six games for the first time since 2021-22 when they matched the franchise record of 11 games first established in 2015-16. Calgary's home record of 10-3 ranked third in the NHL.

