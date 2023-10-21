Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson has been suspended four games for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, NHL Player Safety has announced.

The incident occurred late in the third period of Friday's 3-1 Flames loss to the Blue Jackets when Andersson laid out a high hit on Laine at the Calgary blue line as the Blue Jackets forward was aiming for an empty net.

Laine, 25, was shaken by the hit but was able to skate off the ice under his own power. The 6-foot-5 star forward did not travel with the Blue Jackets on Saturday for their game against the Minnesota Wild.

Andersson, 26, was given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing. He has has a goal and three points in five games this season.

