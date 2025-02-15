Team Canada defenceman Cale Makar (illness) is a game-time decision ahead of tonight's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against the United States.

Makar skated this morning with the team after missing Friday's practice with the illness.

Makar logged 28:16 minutes of ice time against Sweden in Wednesday's tournament opener, a 4-3 overtime victory for Canada.

With Makar sick and defenceman Shea Theodore out for the rest of the tournament after suffering an injury on Wednesday, Canada brought in defenceman Thomas Harley for emergency purposes in case Makar is unable to play.

Per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Harley is not permitted to join Team Canada in any activities unless Makar can't play.

Harley, 23, has nine goals and 29 points in 53 games this season with the Dallas Stars. The right-shot defenceman inked a two-year, $8 million contract after a breakout season with 15 goals and 47 points in 79 games last year.

Defenceman Travis Sanheim also draws into the lineup for tonight's contest after being a healthy scratch against Sweden. He skated with Drew Doughty during Friday's practice.

Sanheim, 28, has six goals and 27 points in 57 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season.