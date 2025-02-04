VANCOUVER - Quinn Hughes is set to miss a second straight game when his Vancouver Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old American defenceman briefly skated with his teammates Tuesday morning, then spoke with head coach Rick Tocchet and left the ice.

Tocchet later said Hughes would not play against the Avs and his status going forward will be monitored day to day.

Hughes also missed Vancouver's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league's top blueliner suffered an undisclosed injury in the Canucks' 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Hughes leads all NHL defenceman in points with 14 goals and 45 assists across 47 appearances this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.