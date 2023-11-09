CFL playoffs, NFL RedZone headline a weekend of action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, including football on all sides with CFL, NFL and NCAA action as well as marquee NBA and NHL matchups.

CFL Division Finals on TSN

As the Toronto Argonauts look to complete one of the best seasons in CFL history and repeat as Grey Cup Champions, they must defend their home field against Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes.

Watch the Argonauts and Alouettes LIVE on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m./ PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

“We’re all excited. Super stoked to defend this East title on our home field in front of the Toronto fans,” Kelly said Wednesday on TSN Radio. “Everyone is ready, prepared, determined, focused and ready to go put on a show.”

It is a rematch of last year’s East Final in Toronto, which the Argos won 34-27 en route to the franchise’s first Grey Cup since 2017. Kelly will make his first career CFL playoff start after backing up McLeod Bethel-Thompson last season.

The West representative in the Grey Cup will be determined later on Saturday when the Bombers and Lions face off in a rematch of last year’s West Final.

Watch the Blue Bombers battle the Lions LIVE Saturday on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Winnipeg finished the season at 14-4 and earned a bye as West Division champions. The Lions finished the year at 12-6 and advanced to the West final with a 41-30 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. led the league with 4,769 passing yards in his first full season with the team.

The Lions were the only team to beat the Bombers at IG Field this season with a 30-6 blowout back in June.

NFL Week 10 on TSN, TSN+

The New England Patriots (2-7) fly over to Frankfurt, Germany to play the Colts (4-5) in the final overseas matchup of the season.

New England fell to the Washington Commanders 20-17 on Sunday, their second consecutive loss. The Colts topped the Panthers in Week 9.

Watch the Patriots play the Colts in Frankfurt on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT.

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in a meeting of two teams fresh off a bye week in Week 9. The 49ers are expected to have dynamic WR Deebo Samuel back in the lineup, and not a moment too soon - the team has faltered with three straight losses without Samuel on the field.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, lead the AFC South division by a full time games on the back of five straight wins. Trevor Lawrence has commandeered the team to the highest active winning streak in the NFL.

You can watch the 49ers battle the Jaguars LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Over on TSN+, rookie QB CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans (4-4), who won a thriller over the Buccaneers in Week 9, take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3), who have won four straight.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Texans play the Bengals, starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The afternoon slate features a clash between high-flying offences, as the Detroit Lions (6-2) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4). Detroit enters fresh off a bye week, but they manhandled the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time in Week 8.

Watch the Chargers battle the Lions LIVE on TSN1/3/4, with coverage beginning at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT.

Sunday Night Football pits the Jets (4-4) against the Raiders (4-5).

Las Vegas won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce on Sunday, 30-6 over the hapless New York Giants. The Jets offence struggled to produce against the Chargers on Monday night in Week 9.

You can watch the Jets square off against the Chargers LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT.

NCAA Football on TSN, TSN+

College football rolls into Week 11 of the season, and the action gets started on Friday night with North Texas battling SMU in an AAC clash.

SMU has won five straight, while the North Texas Mean Green have dropped their last three.

Watch North Texas take on SMU on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Friday, November 10 with coverage starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Over on TSN+, subscribers can watch Grambling take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Saturday opens the full schedule, and TSN has you covered with a marquee matchup between No. 8 Alabama and Kentucky - an all-time series that Alabama holds a 38-2-1 advantage over the Wildcats - on TSN5, with coverage starting at Noon ET / 9am PT.

You can also watch Iowa State take on BYU at 10:15pm ET / 7:15pm PT on TSN5, later in the evening.

As always, subscribers can shift over to TSN+ to get their NCAA fill. A 16-game slate is available on Saturday on TSN+, featuring key matchups across the schedule.

Miami travels to Tallahassee to take on undefeated interstate rivals No. 4 FSU at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT, and the late block features a major SEC clash between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

NBA action on TSN, TSN+

The NBA in-season tournament continues with the Friday slate, and TSN has you covered with a doubleheader.

Catch the Brooklyn Nets taking on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on TSN1/3/5, with coverage starting with NBA Countdown at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

The doubleheader concludes with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Saturday action features the Toronto Raptors - winners of two straight - battling the Celtics in Boston. Scottie Barnes will look to continue his strong start, as he's led the team in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounds (10.4 per game), blocks (2.1 per game) and steals (1.5 per game) through the first eight contests of the year.

Watch the Raptors battle the Celtics on TSN4, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

TSN+ subscribers can also watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder battle the Suns on Sunday on TSN5, and you can watch that game with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

NHL on TSN

Regional action in the NHL highlights TSN's coverage through the weekend.

On Friday, viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch Toronto battle the Calgary Flames on TSN4, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Moving on to Saturday, viewers in the Jets region will be able to watch Winnipeg play the Dallas Stars at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

Meanwhile, viewers in the Canadiens region can watch Montreal battle the Vancouver Canucks on TSN2 on Sunday, beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Combat sports on TSN, TSN+

As always, TSN+ subscribers can watch the latest installments of AEW Rampage on Friday, and AEW Collision on Saturday.

Subscribe to TSN+ to have access to AEW Rampage at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Friday, and AEW Collision at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.

TSN also features this weekend's UFC action - you can watch the UFC 295 preliminary fights on TSN5, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Soccer on TSN, TSN+

Keep up with a weekend of action on TSN and TSN+ across the soccer world.

LaLiga takes centre stage on Saturday, with plenty of action across five games on TSN+. The top team on the table, Girona, battle Rayo Vallecano at 7:54am ET / 4:54 am PT.

On Sunday, you can watch Barcelona take on Alaves at 10am ET / 7am PT, among other games.

TSN+ will also feature a host of FIFA U17 action early on Saturday and Sunday morning - you can watch all four games scheduled on both days, with coverage starting at 3:48am ET / 12:48am PT.

Finally, watch the NWSL Playoffs Final on TSN2 on Saturday, as NJ/NY Gotham FC takes on OL Reign at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.