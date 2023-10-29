Connor McDavid is expected to return Sunday as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in an outdoor Battle of Alberta, TSN's Ryan Rishuag reports.

Rishaug reported that as of Saturday night after practice, the Oilers' plan was for McDavid to be in the lineup Sunday barring any setbacks. Things went well at the morning stake, meaning McDavid will likely dress against Calgary.

Sounds like things went well this morning, 97 expected to dress tonight for the outdoor game. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 29, 2023

He has missed the last two games after suffering an upper-body injury last weekend, where he was originally expected to be sidelined between one and two weeks. He was a full participant in the Oilers' practice Saturday evening as they prepare to play outdoors Sunday evening at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

“It’s feeling good, I’m making a lot of progress,” McDavid said Saturday. “It felt really good today in practice, a lot of good signs.”

The 26-year-old superstar had two goals and six assists in six games prior to the injury.

After their matchup with the Flames, the Oilers will be back in action on Thursday at home against the Dallas Stars.