BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Conor Garland scored twice including the winning goal 3:59 into overtime to lead the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Garland also had an assist in the comeback victory. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser each had two assists. Boeser’s pass set up Garland’s go-ahead goal on a power play at 5:15 into the third.

Pius Suter added a goal in the third period and assisted on Jake DeBrusk’s tying goal late in the second. Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Canucks.

Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored in a span of 1:39 late in the third period to bring the Sabres back from a 3-1 deficit. Bowen Byram also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

Top-pair defenseman Filip Hronek did not play for Vancouver. He is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained during Wednesday night’s loss at Pittsburgh, coach Rick Tocchet said.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver has started 3-1-0 on a six-game road trip, improving to 9-2-0 away from home this season.

Sabres: Buffalo lost consecutive home games after winning three in a row on the road, but earned a point for the eighth time in 11 games.

Key moment

Garland backhanded the winning goal past Luukkonen, gathering the rebound from Hughes’ shot while kneeling at the right edge of the crease.

Key stat

Garland has points in each of his past seven games, tying him for the longest active streak in the NHL. He has five goals and six assists during that stretch.

Up next

Sabres conclude back-to-back Saturday night at the New York Islanders, and the Canucks continue their road trip Sunday in Detroit.

___

