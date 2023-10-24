Shane Pinto appears to be out of sight and out of mind for the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday the Senators remain focused on their play as Pinto remains away from the team as an unsigned restricted free agent.

"We don’t have time to think much about Pinto not being here," Smith said. "It’s out of my control."

Pinto was in Ottawa earlier this month, but returned home after a few days. Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported the centre cited wanting to focus on training with too much attention being on him in Ottawa. He is a native of Franklin Square, NY.

Pinto is the highest-profile unsigned restricted free agent remaining in the league after the Anaheim Ducks signed Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale to three-year deals prior to the season.

The 22-year-old forward recorded 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games last season, his first full year in the NHL. He appeared in just five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury.

Pinto was selected by the Senators at the top of the second round in the 2019 draft.

According to CapFriendly, the Senators have just $42,568 in cap space while carrying a roster of 21 players.

Ottawa has more than $5 million in dead cap this season after retaining salary on Matt Murray and their previous buyouts of Bobby Ryan, Colin White, and Michael Del Zotto.

The Senators, who will host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, are 3-2-0 through five games this season.