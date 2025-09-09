NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters Tuesday that the league has closed its investigation into Evander Kane spending last season on long-term injured reserve before returning for the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers.

Daly said the Oilers will not face discipline as a result.

Kane, who was traded by the Oilers in June to the Vancouver Canucks, spent all of last season sidelined while recovering from abdominal and knee surgeries. He returned for Edmonton's second game of the postseason and went on to post six goals and 12 points in 21 games as the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

The Oilers used the $5.13 million salary freed by having Kane on LTIR to boost their roster at the trade deadline, bringing in Trent Frederic and Jake Walman.

The 34-year-old winger is now in the final season of the four-year, $20.5 million deal he inked with the Oilers in 2022 and is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next July.