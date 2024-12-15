VANCOUVER — David Pastrnak scored and contributed three assists and the Boston Bruins posted a decisive 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Pavel Zacha added a goal and a helper for the Bruins (16-13-3), while Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin — with his first of the season — also scored.

Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

Max Sasson was the lone scorer for the Canucks (15-9-5), burying his first NHL goal midway through the third period.

Netminder Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for a Vancouver side that continued to struggle at Rogers Arena and fell to 5-7-4 on home ice this season.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The home side was coming off a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, but struggled at both ends of the ice against Boston. Vancouver was outshot 29-20 across the night and lost for the third time in its last four games (1-2-1).

Bruins: After being outscored 13-2 over their last two games — an 8-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Kraken — Boston's offence erupted in Vancouver. Former Canucks centre Elias Lindholm set up Marchand for the first goal of the night and registered his first point in 11 games.

KEY MOMENT

Marchand opened the scoring on a power play 5:12 into the first period, collecting a pass from Lindholm and popping it in behind Demko from the side of the net. The veteran winger then lifted his hand to his ear, welcoming the barrage of boos from Canucks fans as he celebrated his 13th goal of the season with teammates.

KEY STAT

Pastrnak posted the 400th assist of his NHL career. He's the 11th player in Bruins' history to accomplish the feat.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday.

Canucks: Wrap up a six-game homestand Monday against the Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.