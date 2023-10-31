The Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The Leafs are experimenting with some new penalty killers this season, including star forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

"You gotta be aware that they might be able to come down and score a shorty, but my job doesn't change," said defenceman Drew Doughty, who quarterbacks the Kings’ top power-play unit. "If they're in the lane I'm going to shoot it just as hard as I would anyway. Sometimes it's good to waste a puck off someone's shin pad or whatever it may be. It's part of the game."

That comment elicited a chuckle from Mark Giordano.

"I don't doubt it with Dewy," the Leafs defenceman said. "But, I mean, for me, whenever you play against those top guys on the other side on the kill, you know they're out there for sure. Wasting one into the shin pads is one thing but missing the net wide and giving them an odd-man [rush] the other way is a totally different thing. You're aware when they're out there for sure."

It's been hit and miss so far for Toronto's stars when it comes to the penalty-kill audition. The opposition is only outshooting the Leafs 10-7 when Matthews is on the ice in 4-on-5 play, but Toronto's top-line centre was also caught out of position for a goal against in Washington last week.

"Whether it is Willy or Auston when they are out there or even Mitch [Marner], when the plays are kind of broken, the pucks are available, and nothing is really set, they can really get going the other way," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "The challenge is when the other team is set and has full control of the play. It is then about consistency, routes, and taking what you learned in your meetings onto the ice. There is a lot that goes into it there."-

The Leafs rank 27th in penalty kill percentage (74.1) this season. Toronto finished 12th last year (81.9 per cent), but lost forward killers Alex Kerfoot, Ryan O’Reilly, and Noel Acciari to free agency. Sam Lafferty, another option, was traded away on the eve of the season. Pierre Engvall, another shorthanded contributor, was traded at the deadline last season. So, there are jobs now available.

"It is a work in progress," said Keefe. "In a lot of ways, we are trying to manufacture penalty killers here. We are giving guys opportunities that they haven't had before ... It is going to take some time. The only way to get through it is to have some struggles like this. It is just part of the process."

Matthews started the season paired with Marner on the penalty kill. Marner, who has killed penalties consistently for years now, returned to his usual spot on the top pair alongside David Kampf at the end of the recent road trip. At Monday's practice, Matthews and Nylander took some reps together.

"Lots of fun," Nylander said. "I've seen him and Mitchy out there a lot of times and they've been creating some nice chances, but the No. 1 focus is getting the kill and not trying to score. But if we get some chances, that'd be fun."

"Of the guys that are somewhat fresh in their penalty killing, Willy is probably the guy who has done the most coming in," Keefe noted. "He did it sporadically through the season last year. He was in every meeting all of last season. I feel like he is the guy who has had the most time and experience and has the least adjustment. That said, I have used him in a very similar role as last year. It is not consistent every single time. It is just kind of managing the situation depending on whether one of our penalty killers takes a penalty or what the rhythm of the game is like."

The Kings have used top-line centre Anze Kopitar consistently on the penalty kill.

"I look at it as just staying in the game, really," the two-time Selke Trophy winner said. "It's better to be on the ice than on the bench and usually if you get into too much of penalty trouble then you get sitting on the bench. It's nice to be in the rotation."

Doughty, who has four goals in eight games this season, thinks seeing elite offensive players like Kopitar killing penalties is good for team morale.

"It's a big thing," he said. "It makes the whole team better, because when you see your best offensive player playing in the most key situations defensively that just shows you, like, that's how you got win championships, that's how you got to win games. We rode that the whole way through [to two Stanley Cups] and we still do today. He's still doing the same stuff. It's great to see."

In the salary cap age, it's also just the reality of the situation. You have to maximize your best players.

"A lot of players are paid very well," said Kings coach Todd McLellan. "They should be able to contribute in all three areas and we use ours that way ... The danger is blocking a shot, but we don't seem to even talk about it when we put them out 5-on-5 and ask them to block a shot."

Matthew Knies, a Hobey Baker Trophy nominee last season, is also getting a look on the penalty kill. The Leafs left winger was on the ice for two goals against on Saturday in Nashville.

"I need to learn the structure a little bit better," the 21-year-old acknowledged, "and not be too aggressive when it comes time to chase down their best players. Just be patient and stick to our structure."

Knies did kill penalties at the University of Minnesota.

"It's very similar," he said. "There's just a lot more detail that goes into it. A lot more video, a lot more in-depth detail on other players and how they shoot, how they pass, plays they like to find, that's a lot more of a focus at this level. Just got to take that all in and take more notes and learn about other payers in the league."

Knies is still getting his feet wet in the NHL. Tuesday will be just his 12th regular-season game and first against the Kings.

"Every game I step into it's kind of a new team to me," he said. "It's always fun to play against the best players and guys I grew up watching."

On Friday, Knies and 19-year-old Fraser Minten got to experience a rite of passage in the NHL: the rookie dinner.

"Everyone has to go through it," Knies said with a smile. "We were excited for it and the guys made it a special night and it was a lot of fun. Just an incredible time with the guys."

Knies and Minten wore matching outfits.

"Gotta dress up," Knies said. "Wear something nice. I think it was pretty fitting we were cowboys, right, in Nashville."

Minten was reassigned to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League on Friday, so the rookie dinner was his final NHL experience for the time being. Did Knies have a message for Minten before he travelled back West?

"'Good luck' and 'Enjoy it,'" Knies said. "Obviously, he'll be back here pretty soon. I know he's playing with his brother now in juniors. It's a short while that you play juniors, so just enjoy every second of it and just try and get better and develop and be a leader there."

Fraser Minten (right), part of the Leafs rookie night in Nashville. Full 🤠 getup with John Tavares & Matthew Knies. Tradition is for rookies to pay for the dinner but I’m told the Leafs told Fraser to keep his wallet at the hotel. Leafs have a strong team dynamic of inclusion. pic.twitter.com/s4akEL0Q81 — Jon Keen (@JonKeenNLSports) October 30, 2023

The Kings are 3-0-0 on the road so far this season in part because of their depth down the middle. Already boasting Kopitar and Phillip Danault at centre, Los Angeles added Pierre-Luc Dubois via an off-season trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

"It gives them so many more different options and protection on the road," said Keefe. "They haven't lost on the road yet and I don't think that's by accident. When you have that depth and those options and that comfort, it helps a lot as a coach. It makes them an even deeper forward group than they've been."

"Three responsible centremen with size," McLellan echoed, "all pretty good in the faceoff circle, play on both sides of the puck, and can provide offence. We're not juggling lineups within games to get matchups."

McLellan is quick to point out his fourth line, with Blake Lizotte between Carl Grundstrom and Trevor Lewis, is also a trusted unit.

"They're good for 10-12 minutes a night," McLellan said. "Real solid play so far. Probably been our most consistent line throughout the season. It's allowed us to roll four lines and not worry about who's coming, who's on the ice."

Toronto's fourth-line centre, Pontus Holmberg, is averaging just under nine minutes of ice time per game.

The Kings lead the NHL in goals per game so far (4.38).

"They come with lots of speed and pace," said Keefe. "It is coming from four lines and their defence is involved a lot, too. In the early going, they have had a lot of guys who are feeling good offensively. A lot of speed and a lot of numbers to the net. It is working well for them."

Ex-Leaf Trevor Moore leads the Kings with five goals.

"I don't feel like they gave up on me, if I'm being honest," the 28-year-old winger said. "I feel like they had a need in net and all that kind of stuff and gave me a good opportunity. I have no hard feelings to anyone."

The Leafs traded Moore in a deal that brought Jack Campbell to Toronto in March 2020. At the time, starting goalie Frederik Andersen was hurt and backup Michael Hutchinson was struggling.

Moore, who played 52 games with the Leafs over two seasons, is from California and embraced the chance to suit up for his hometown team.

"It's been amazing," he said. "Obviously I love the weather. Super comfortable driving around the [Interstate] 405 and all that and seeing my family. They come to every game. It's been surreal."

As for the hot start this season?

"Getting some good help from my linemates and just pucks going in," he said. "It feels good."

"Trev is playing with tremendous amount of pace," observed McLellan. "His edges, his mobility, escape skills, I talk about those all the time, are elite right now, probably the best on our team. He's got a real good connection with Danault."

Moore only has one goal in five career games against his old team. Does he still get up for these games?

"For sure," he said. "I mean, you come to Toronto, it's obviously the hockey capital of the world, so it's fun. Looking forward to it."

Kings winger Quinton Byfield spent much of the optional morning skate looking around the empty stands at Scotiabank Arena.

"I was trying to just look to where I was sitting before when I was younger," the 21-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. said. "Probably nosebleeds most of the time, so I was just looking up the whole time."

Byfield will have around 50 friends and family in the house as he plays his first NHL game in his hometown on Tuesday. But amazingly, his wallet is not any lighter.

"The craziest thing is this is the only away rink where I haven't paid for tickets," he said with a smile. "All of them, my family and friends, they're really good about getting tickets, so they took it upon themselves."

Proud father Clinton even secured a spot in the Leafs alumni box through a connection at Byfield's agency.

"He's not allowed to wear Kings gear," Byfield said with a laugh. "He was pretty mad about that."

Teammates are expecting a big performance.

"He's going to be flying out there," predicted Adrian Kempe. "It's a good thing being on his line tonight."

"I'm sure he's going to get a big bump out there," Moore said. "I expect him to keep playing great."

Projected Leafs lines for Tuesday's game:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Klingberg

Woll starts

Samsonov