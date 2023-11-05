Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane will have a hearing Sunday for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann, NHL Player Safety announced.

The incident occurred at the 8:45 mark of the first period in Calgary's 6-3 win on Saturday.

Mangiapane was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and a match penalty for an attempt to injure.

McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. McCann returned to the game after a brief exit.