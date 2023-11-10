Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake McCabe will return to the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames while John Klingberg is injured and will sit, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

McCabe, 30, has missed the last six games with a groin injury. He has zero points in seven games this season.

Klingberg skated on the fourth pair at yesterday's practice alongside the injured Conor Timmins. He has five assists in 13 games this season but was a -3 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Keefe confirmed the 31-year-old is dealing with an injury and they will give him a chance to rest.

Keefe announced Thursday that Joseph Woll would get the start in net against Calgary. The 25-year-old is 4-4-0 this season in eight appearances this season with a .913 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average.

Calgary Flames

Per TSN's Mark Masters, goaltender Jacob Markstrom is not on the ice at the Flames' skate.

The 33-year-old also missed Wednesday's practice. He backstopped the Flames to a 4-2 victory over the Predators on Tuesday night, stopping 16 of 18 shots against.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf was recalled from the AHL on Thursday. In six games this season with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, the 22-year-old has five wins with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears. The team also placed forward Anthony Mantha on injured reserve and activated Nic Dowd from the IR.

Aube-Kubel, 27, has a goal and two assists in 11 AHL games this season. He split last season between the Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, appearing in 53 games, scoring four goals with 12 points.

Shepard is 4-1 with Hershey this season, recording a .910 save percentage and 2.35 GAA. In his lone NHL appearance this season, he backstopped the Capitals to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 25.