Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Head coach DJ Smith said Wednesday morning the plan is for Josh Norris to make his season debut tonight against the Washington Capitals.

DJ Smith says, "The plan is right now Josh is going to play." #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 18, 2023

Norris skated on the team's third line at practice for the second straight day between Drake Batherson and Dominik Kubalik.

Norris also worked with the first power play unit alongside Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson and Batherson.

Stutzle returned to practice today after missing Tuesday's skate (maintenance).

#Sens Lines (*note Norris on 3rd line)



Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Norris-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

MacEwen



Chychrun-Chabot

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom Hamonic



Forsberg

Korpisalo pic.twitter.com/FloWAJ2rIo — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 18, 2023

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is absent from today's practice (maintenance).

Bertuzzi, 28, has one goal and three games to start the season, his first with the Maple Leafs after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract as a free agent this summer.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night and are back in action Thursday against the Florida Panthers.