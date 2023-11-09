The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena.

John Klingberg insists the scrutiny that comes with playing in a Canadian market isn't bothering him.

"I don't listen too much to the noise from the outside," the Leafs defenceman said. "But obviously I put the most pressure on myself and I need to be better."

After being on the ice for four goals against in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Klingberg's spot in the lineup has become tenuous. He skated alongside Conor Timmins, who is out with a lower-body injury, on the fourth defence pair at practice.

"It was a tough game yesterday," Klingberg readily admits. "Nothing that we're happy about and I'm not happy about my performance either. We'll see what happens, but it's a coach's decision."

"We haven't decided anything final there," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "There are lots of options, including going 11 [forwards] and seven [defencemen]. We will sort through those things and make the decision tomorrow."

Jake McCabe, who has missed the last six games with a groin injury, practised with Mark Giordano on the second pair.

"We have lots of question marks on defence going into tomorrow," said Keefe. "A lot of it is hinging on Jake McCabe's availability."

Following Wednesday's game, Keefe acknowledged that Klingberg's play is a concern.

"We need to protect him better," the coach said.

Klingberg logged a season-low 15 minutes and 41 seconds on Wednesday.

"I don't think I'm moving my feet well," the 31-year-old said. "Not skating the way I can so there's stuff to work on for sure ... I don't think I've been pressing, but I haven't been able to find any offensive chances either, and that comes with me moving the feet, getting open and being in the right spots. I think that's what's missing."

Klingberg has been on the ice for a team-high 14 goals against in 5-on-5 play. Known as an offensive defenceman, the Swede has only produced five assists despite logging time on the top power-play unit. He has only landed 14 shots on net through 13 games.

"When I've really, really been struggling is when you're trying to do too much and I told myself not to do that this time and just let the game come to me," said Klingberg. "But, at the same time, I have to find ways to contribute out there both with the puck and without the puck as well. I think it comes down to moving my feet a lot more and being able to distribute the puck and be more involved."

Klingberg split last year between the Anaheim Ducks (24 points, minus-28 in 50 games) and Minnesota Wild (nine points, plus-3 in 17 games) before agreeing to a one-year, $4.15-million deal with the Leafs in the summer. After struggling defensively in recent years, this is a big opportunity for him to boost his standing in the league while playing in the bright Toronto spotlight.

"I think it is eyeopening for some people when they come here with how much this city and how much, sorry to blame you guys, but you guys put on people," said winger Mitch Marner. "That's why you love playing in this market as well is because you get that responsibility and you want that responsibility as a hockey player. We know John's a great hockey player. We know he makes unbelievable plays and he'll find his comfortableness in this city, on this team, and he hasn't done it yet but we got a lot of confidence that he will."

In the meantime, the Leafs can help Klingberg by playing a better brand of team defence.

"It's making sure he knows we're by his side," Marner stressed. "It's not a one-man game out there. It's five guys on the ice at all times so when mistakes happen we got to be there for one another and help each other out and that's something we just haven't done a great job of so far."

---

Despite practising in his regular spot on the fourth line, it looks like winger Ryan Reaves may come out of the lineup on Friday. He had a brief conversation with Keefe at the end of practice before heading to a separate pad for additional solo work. He was the last player on the ice. Reaves is a team-worst minus-9 and has not produced a point yet.

Pontus Holmberg was called up from the American Hockey League on Thursday giving the team an extra forward.

---

With Timothy Liljegren (high ankle sprain) and Timmins (lower body) out, Klingberg is the only right-shot option on Toronto's blue line. McCabe shifted over to his off side to skate with Giordano at practice.

"When things aren't going well, things are going to change," said Giordano. "With Caber coming back in, he's obviously a guy who's solid, plays both ends of the ice really well, so just trying to read off each other, simplify, and get our game going again here. We got to get our game going in the right direction right away and to do that I think individually we all have to step it up starting with our D corps."

McCabe didn't produce a point before getting hurt on the first shift of his seventh game this season. He's been on the ice for seven goals against in 5-on-5 play.

"I don't think he was thrilled with how he was playing before he got injured," said Keefe. "I think he can play better than that. I think that he will. He is an important guy for us. Sometimes, these types of setbacks — injury or otherwise — end up helping guys. I am hoping that will be the case when Jake gets back. He has worked hard through this time. He will be a welcome addition if and when he returns."

"He's a big man," Marner said. "He likes to throw his body around. He puts his body in front of a lot of shots and does a lot of good things for us on special teams as well with penalty killing. He brings a lot to this team and it's nice to see him back out there with us."

McCabe's return may help the Leafs reduce the strain on Giordano, 40, who didn't do any penalty-kill reps on Thursday. McCabe took Giordano's spot on the top penalty-kill unit.

---

The Leafs have dropped five of six games while allowing 26 goals. Keefe was fuming in the immediate aftermath of the latest loss.

"We sit here and celebrate guys who score big numbers and score a ton," the coach said on Wednesday night. "We don't talk enough about what we give up. That is the reality. We have to prioritize keeping the puck out of our net."

The Leafs are allowing 3.62 goals per outing, which ranked 28th overall ahead of Thursday's slate of games. Keefe described the issue as being "out of control" and added "our fans deserve better."

On Thursday, the coach struck a different tone.

"In the last couple of games, to me, the puck has gone in the net a lot, but I also look at them as two of the better games we have played all season," Keefe said. "In terms of scoring chances at 5-on-5, both games have been in our favour. That hasn't been the case throughout the season."

Keefe feels the third line is finally on track since Max Domi moved to the middle between call-up Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok. That trio chipped in a goal in each of the last two games.

"I look at things trending in a positive direction," Keefe continued, "and yet we are making mistakes that are ending up in our net."

One mistake that Keefe highlighted both Wednesday night and then again Thursday after practice came at the start of the second period. The coach sent out his top line with Auston Matthews between Matthew Knies and Marner alongside his top defence pair of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie.

"It is a 1-1 game," Keefe said. "Our best people are on the ice. We have a chance to control the game coming out of the intermission. Instead, it goes the other way."

Claude Giroux scored one minute and four seconds into the frame.

"We were on the ice for too long," Keefe said. "We were tired and back-checking tired. You can't defend tired in the NHL. When we are fresh and competing, we are defending well. It is just these moments where we have to do better. Those are the kinds of mistakes that are hurting us right now as opposed to earlier in the season when we were just giving up way too much and defensively we were getting overwhelmed."

The Leafs have traditionally been a stout defensive team under Keefe. Last season, Toronto allowed 2.68 goals per game, which ranked seventh overall.

"We got to trust one another," Marner said. "We got to make sure we're doing all the details. We haven't been doing it to our standard. It's about making sure we're doing that every single shift and letting each other know that every single shift matters out there on the ice."

The Leafs were great at protecting the front of their net last season, ranking fourth in inner-slot shots against, per Sportlogiq. They have fallen to 26th in that category this season.

"We got to really simplify but be aggressive," advised Giordano. "Whenever you're going through things like this defensively and you're giving up a lot of goals the tendency is to sit back and play safe and I think safe is worse. Be aggressive, help each other out on the ice, trust where each other are and help each other get the puck out of our zone and play a real simple, direct game."

The Leafs have given up more through the first seven games at home (34) than any season in franchise history, but one (35 goals allowed in 1989-90). Toronto will host Calgary on Friday and Vancouver on Saturday.

"We're not happy with our play at home," Marner said. "We know we have so much better to give and it starts tomorrow night."

---

One reason for optimism is how call-ups William Lagesson and Simon Benoit have fared. They skated together on the third pair at practice.

"Lagesson and Benoit coming in have given us good minutes," said Keefe. "There is something for us to build on there."

"I feel like I found my role pretty early here," said Lagesson, who has played in the last six games since McCabe got hurt. "Playing hard and confident and finding my game."

Lagesson leads the Leafs defence in hits per 60 minutes (11.29). Agent Allan Walsh has started calling him "The Wall" in posts on X (formerly Twitter).

"Maybe I've had a couple hits," Lagesson said sheepishly when asked about the nickname. "It's always been a part of my game, for sure. Like, I feel more comfortable in the defensive zone and play hard with good stick positioning."

Lagesson, who logged a season-high 19:36 against the Senators, and Benoit, who has played in the last two games, also skated together on the second penalty-kill unit at practice.

"We both play pretty hard and physical," said Lagesson, who spent last season in the American Hockey League. "Trying to be a shutdown pair."

---

There's another factor in Toronto's porous goals against mark this season.

"Goaltending has a say in that," Keefe pointed out. "They have to help us there."

Joseph Woll allowed six goals on 27 shots on Wednesday night.

"First and foremost, not good enough by me," the 25-year-old from St. Louis said. "I know I need to be better in that game."

Woll will get an immediate shot at redemption on Friday when he starts against the Flames.

"Woll has played outstanding," Keefe stressed. "He has won us games this year. He had a tough night last night ... It is about mentally washing it and getting back to work. He has shown that he can and has played very well."

"There is a lot of urgency in this group," Woll said. "We know that we need to start stringing some wins together and for me, personally, that starts from the back end. I know I have more to offer the team and that will be my focus moving forward."

Ilya Samsonov will start on Saturday against the Canucks. He hasn't played since allowing four goals on 12 shots against the Tampa Bay Lightning and being pulled on Monday night. His save percentage is an ugly .855 on the season.

"He has to really work at his game," said Keefe. "The more time that we can buy him to continue to practice and put his time in, it's more time to really clear his head. I think that is beneficial to him."

Samsonov is usually quite friendly with the media, but the 26-year-old declined an interview request on Thursday.

Even after a tough night against the Senators, Woll ranks fifth in goals saved above expected with 1.04 per 60 minutes. Samsonov is next to last among qualified goaltenders at -1.35 per 60. It averages out to a slightly above average mark for the Leafs this season with 0.02 goals saved above expected per 60 for the duo.

---

Lines at Thursday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Holmberg

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - McCabe

Benoit - Lagesson

Timmins - Klingberg

Woll

Samsonov

Penalty-kill units at Thursday's practice:

Kampf - Marner

Gregor - Jarnkrok

Knies - Matthews

Brodie - McCabe

Benoit - Lagesson